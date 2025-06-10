HFD airlifts 4 hikers from Ka‘au Crater Trail in Palolo

Honolulu firefighters airlifted four hikers in distress from the Ka‘au Crater Trail in Palolo on Monday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 10:30 a.m. for two male and two female hikers in their 20s reported to be stuck in a precarious location and unable to descend on their own. Six units with 17 personnel responded.

The first firefighters to arrive established command and climbed up the trail on foot. They were able to locate the hikers and confirm they were not injured.

HFD said all four hikers were airlifted in the afternoon, one at a time, to a nearby landing zone. The four hikers declined medical care.

No injuries were reported among HFD personnel.

The Ka‘au Crater Trail is not one of the state’s established Na Ala Hele trails, and is described on blogs as a long, challenging and often muddy hike for advanced hikers.