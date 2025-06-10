Honolulu airport’s new parking rates go into effect July 1

The hourly rates for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu are set to go up next month.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is reminding travelers that the new, maximum daily rate will be $27 on July 1, up from $25 currently. The Honolulu airport parking garages offer a total of 5,338 spaces.

The following parking rates go up, effective July 1:

>> 1-2 hours: $6 (up from $5)

>> 2-3 hours: $9 (up from $7)

>> 3-4 hours: $12 (up from $10)

>> 4-5 hours: $17 (up from $15)

>> 5-6 hours: $21 (up from $19)

>> 6-7 hours: $23 (up from $21)

>> 7-8 hours $25 (up from $23)

>> 8 or more hours: $27 (up from $25)

Parking rates for the first hour will remain unchanged, at $1 for the first half-hour and $3 for the first hour. The free, 15-minute grace period also remains in place.

DOT said the rate increases support its continuing efforts to modernize and maintain the airport’s parking facilities.

Planned projects include the rehabilitation of the concrete surface on the top level of the Terminal 2 Parking Structure, along with concrete spall repairs, and upgrades to the drainage and electrical systems. Crews also plan to begin spall repair at the International Parking Garage.

In addition, the department is reviewing proposals to build a new parking structure for public and airport employee parking off Ualena Street.

A website displaying real-time parking space availability at the HNL parking garages is also under development and will be unveiled later this year, DOT said.

For more information, visit airports.hawaii.gov/hnl and click on “parking” (under the Getting To & From tab).