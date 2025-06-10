Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 44, arrested for attempted sexual assault in Waikiki hotel bathroom

By Mia Anzalone

Honolulu police said officers arrested a man Tuesday evening for first degree attempted sexual assault and kidnapping after he tried to sexually assault a woman in a Waikiki hotel bathroom.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. HPD said a 31-year-old woman was using the restroom at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel when the 44-year-old man pushed her into a stall and attempted to sexually assault her.

HPD said the woman screamed and the male suspect ran away. He was later found and arrested by officers.

The woman sustained injuries, was treated and released at the scene, according to HPD.

