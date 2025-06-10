Man seriously injured in Kalihi shooting; suspects at large

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man in serious condition Monday night at Kalihi Valley Homes.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 9 p.m. According to police, the victim and two friends had just arrived at the public housing complex when two unknown male suspects approached their vehicle and knocked on the window. When the group did not respond, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired into the car, striking the victim in the upper torso.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been located. Paramedics treated and transported the victim to a trauma center in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Police have classified the case as first-degree attempted murder. No arrests have been made as of this morning and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.