Police: Kalihi suspect drove at officers, hit 2 HPD vehicles

A 33-year-old man was arrested early this morning in Kalihi after he allegedly stole a car and drove it at three officers before colliding with two police cars.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of car theft, three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and driving without a license. He was arrested at 12:47 a.m. on Meyers Street in Kalihi.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., District 5 Crime Reduction Unit officers saw a stolen car in Kalihi and conducted a traffic stop.

“…as they approached, the suspect revved the engine and drove forward, nearly hitting the three officers. The suspect continued to drive forward and struck two unmarked police vehicles, causing the stolen vehicle to stop,” according to a description of the incident from the Honolulu Police Department.

The suspect’s passenger was also arrested on suspicion of car theft and an outstanding warrant.