Southern Baptists endorse effort to overturn same-sex marriage

DALLAS >> Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly today to call for the overturning of the Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, with strategists citing the successful effort that overturned the right to legal abortions as a possible blueprint for the new fight.

The denomination has long opposed same-sex marriage, but today was the first time its members have voted to work to legally end it. Expanding on conservatives’ success in overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, the vote signals growing evangelical ambitions to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruling that was handed down 10 years ago this month.

“What we’re trying to do is keep the conversation alive,” said Andrew Walker, an ethicist at a Southern Baptist seminary in Kentucky who wrote the resolution.

Walker leads the Southern Baptist committee that gathers proposals from Baptists around the country to be debated and put to a vote at the meeting. Baptists, he said, are taking the long view, inspired by the tactics of the anti-abortion movement. Roe v. Wade granted a constitutional right to abortion that stood for nearly 50 years before activists and legal strategists defeated it, powered by support from Christian conservatives.

The Baptists’ vote against Obergefell took place at the end of the first day of the denomination’s annual meeting, which is being held this year at a convention center in Dallas. Attracting thousands of pastors and church members from large and small congregations across the country, the meeting is being closely watched as a snapshot of evangelical sentiment on a range of political, theological and cultural issues.

The measure opposing same-sex marriage was part of a sweeping and unusually long resolution under the title, “On Restoring Moral Clarity through God’s Design for Gender, Marriage, and the Family.” It includes calls for defunding Planned Parenthood, for “parental rights in education and health care,” and ensuring “safety and fairness in female athletic competition,” a reference to the debate over transgender women in women’s sports.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The resolution is nonbinding but suggests that evangelicals have long-term ambitions to dismantle an institution that many Americans now accept as a basic right. Southern Baptists who supported the resolution acknowledged that same-sex marriage has wide support.

“It puts Southern Baptists on the record,” said Denny Burk, the president of the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, which advocates for distinct roles for men and women. “We know that we’re in a minority in the culture right now, but we want to be a prophetic minority.”

The resolution also echoes the language of pronatalism that has taken hold in many conservative circles, including those influencing the second Trump administration. The resolution that passed today criticizes the pursuit of “willful childlessness” and refers to the country’s declining fertility rate as a crisis. That language goes beyond Baptists’ traditional support of general “family values,” embracing a cultural agenda that encourages larger families as a matter of civilizational survival. Baptist theology does not oppose birth control per se.

Other resolutions passed today called for banning pornography, and condemning sports betting. “We denounce the promotion and normalization of this predatory industry in every athletic context,” the gambling resolution stated. It called on corporations involved to “cease their exploitative practices,” on policymakers to curtail sports betting, and on Christians to refuse to participate.

The Southern Baptist Convention is the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, and is often seen as a bellwether for conservative evangelicalism writ large. Like many Christian denominations, it is broadly in decline, with about 12.7 million members in 2024, a 2% decrease from the year before. But church attendance and baptisms were up, suggesting an ongoing vitality in the pews.

Clint Pressley, the pastor of a large church in North Carolina, was easily elected to a second term as president of the denomination this afternoon. Pressley, an affable preacher who has largely avoided controversy, told messengers in an address this morning that although the denomination has “found ourselves in a little bit of a storm the last little bit,” its convictions and churches are largely solid.

“It is good to be a Southern Baptist,” he concluded.

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company