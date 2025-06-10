Suspected carjacker, 30, arrested at Aala Park

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly carjacked a 21-year-old’s Mercedes at gunpoint in Honolulu Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, the 30-year-old male suspect allegedly approached a 21-year-old male and flashed a handgun, police said.

“The suspect demanded the victim’s 2012 Mercedes-Benz E Class and then fled in the car,” according to a police statement. The victim tracked his car to Aala Park, where District 5 Crime Reduction Unit officers located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of robbery in the first degree and driving without a license.

“Charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney,” HPD said.