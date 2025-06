Varieties of kalo grow on the 7.5- acre Kokua Hawaii Foundation Learning Farm in Haleiwa.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat — it is here, accelerating and intensifying. The Paris Agreement aims to keep global warming below 2 C to limit the damage, but the world is on track to exceed that. If current trends continue, we are likely to see a rise of 3 C or more — enough to destabilize ecosystems, disrupt economies and endanger millions of lives.

Even if we halted greenhouse gas emissions today, climate damage would continue. Carbon dioxide, the most prevalent greenhouse gas, remains in the atmosphere for centuries — between 300 and 1,000 years, according to NASA. That means today’s emissions will shape the climate for generations.

Small changes in average temperature can trigger major impacts. A steady temperature rise causes accelerating damage to crops, coasts and communities. We must act now to minimize the harm and adapt to what’s coming.

Hawaii, more isolated and dependent than other states, must take stronger action. Two priorities stand out: food security and energy security.

Food security

Climate change increases extreme weather — heat waves, droughts, floods — that threaten crops and supply chains. Scientists estimate that global food production could decline by 20%, driving up prices by 50%.

Hawaii imports about 85% of its food, making it especially vulnerable. Yet we once fed ourselves. Reviving local agriculture is not just a nostalgic idea — it’s a necessity.

Rebuilding food security includes the following:

>> Expanding access to affordable farmland with long-term leases.

>> Improving water availability for farms.

>> Building local processing and distribution centers.

>> Providing grants, tax incentives and financing for farmers.

>> Employing regenerative farming methods, including traditional practices, such as loi kalo (taro patches).

These steps will not only reduce dependence on imports but also support local jobs, healthier diets and climate resilience.

Energy security

Hawaii still relies heavily on imported fossil fuels to power homes and vehicles. Yet clean, renewable energy — especially solar — is now cheaper, more reliable and local. The dependency on fossil fuels drives up costs in the long-term and keeps Hawaii vulnerable to global price swings.

According to a University of Hawaii study, there is enough space on rooftops on Oahu for solar panels that would generate enough electricity for Oahu’s current needs. The potential is even greater in the other counties. To tap into this, we need:

>> Stronger financial incentives for solar installations.

>> Fair compensation for homeowners and businesses who feed surplus power into the grid.

>> Clear mandates for utilities to accelerate the transition to clean, renewable energy.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are another opportunity. Hawaii is a perfect place for EVs because of high gas prices and short driving distances. Yet EVs make up only 4% of passenger vehicles. The transition to EVs can accelerate with:

>> Expanded EV charging infrastructure.

>> State-level programs to supplement federal subsidies for EVs.

>> Greater incentives for low-income families to purchase EVs.

Moving forward

Making Hawaii more food- and energy-secure won’t happen overnight. It requires coordinated action by government, businesses and communities. Every aspect matters — from water rights to farm financing, from utility regulations to EV infrastructure.

This is not a fringe issue. Higher grocery bills, rising energy prices and supply-chain disruptions affect us all.

We must demand that the state Legislature and governor take bolder, faster action. The tools exist. So does the urgency. What’s needed now is the will to act — together, thoughtfully, and with resolve.

Doug Hagan is a software engineer, Sophia Park is a high school student and John Kawamoto is retired legislative analyst; they represent Carbon Cashback Hawaii.