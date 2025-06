The cast of the CBS series “Magnum, P.I.,” Zachary Knighton, left, Perdita Weeks, Tim Kang, Stephen Hill and Jay Hernandez pose on the red carpet for a screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Oct. 27, 2018.

I hope the governor rethinks his decision to veto the cancellation of TV and film tax credits in Hawaii. This credit is almost a complete waste of taxpayer monies. Many of those employed in the film industry bounce back and forth between employment and unemployment when not filming, making it an even bigger burden on taxpayers.

Have you seen any of these shows? Most are embarrassingly bad. And the carbon footprint is huge. It generates so much income because there are so many moving parts.

Many of the people lobbying for the tax credit are all firmly entrenched in the industry. It’s for self-survival, not for what’s best for our state. Please don’t throw any more of our hard-earned taxpayer money into supporting such a transient, environmentally negative and socially empty industry.

As always, we will be watching and we will be voting.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter