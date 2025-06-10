Letter: Isle military presence is an asset, not a detriment

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For 80 years, at least since WWII, Hawaii has strongly supported our military and war heroes. Lately, however, an increasing numbers of locals and state politicians are exhibiting negativity.

Are we making the services feel unwelcome here? If so, should the roughly 150,000 military personnel, their families and civilian workers pack up their bags, ships, submarines, jets, tanks and machine guns to relocate somewhere else closer to more important hotspots in the world?

I hope that will not happen, but if it does, Guam’s land is largely uninhabited and a more affordable location to operate than Hawaii.

Should the military’s annual economic impact of $8.8 billion in Hawaii be spent elsewhere?

Maybe Guam and other places that are closer to harm’s way would welcome our proud military communities and the protection that they provide. They should be honored, not abandoned.

John Burns

Wahiawa

