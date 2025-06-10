Letter: Special Olympics deliver hope amid dismal times

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

On Saturday, the Special Olympics Hawaii 55th Annual State Summer Games kicked off. Sunday was the Christian celebration of Pentecost. The idea on Sunday was that a few people were challenged to open their hearts and stand as one voice.

In our world of radical diversity, the Special Olympics gathers people of all faiths and political beliefs to stand united with one voice. The flames of love ignite hearts. Everywhere, celebration of effort is greeted with joy, patience and exuberance.

The participants, the officials, the volunteers and the families all experience a truly united moment of one heart, one mind and one body. Listen world: There is hope.

Dick Walenta

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter