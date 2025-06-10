Letter: Trump goes too far to quell California protest

President Donald Trump’s calling up the California National Guard to disperse and arrest those protesting against immigration round-ups is a travesty. It’s a heavy-handed, knee-jerk reaction — an excuse to show California he’s the boss, with this unnecessary show of federal police power. California Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t request the National Guard and he doesn’t want them.

By now we all know that Trump doesn’t read regularly (at least not his daily security briefings), but we know he was around during the Vietnam War. Surely he remembers then-President Richard Nixon calling up the Ohio National Guard in 1970, and the ensuing killing of four student protesters at Kent State University.

Is history repeating itself? Our schools need to teach American history — the good, the bad and the ugly — so our younger population can learn from it. Alternate history serves no purpose whatsoever.

Jill Thach

Kailua

