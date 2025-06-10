Off the news: Capitol renovation thankfully on track

It is heartening to see that completion is in sight, in about two years, for the installation around the state Capitol of artwork suggestive of the Pacific Ocean, including some painted glass tiles decorated by Hawaii residents. As a replacement for the leaky reflecting pools and the costly repairs for many years, it’s an elegant solution that eluded the state for too long.

Also wearing out its welcome: that painted plywood barrier surrounding the repair site, obscuring the full Capitol from Punchbowl and Beretania streets.

Kudos to Solomon Enos, the Native Hawaiian artist behind the new artwork, soon to be revealed in September