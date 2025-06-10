Off the news: More trouble as rail rolls into downtown

Rail is getting more real for the urban core, as designs start to come into focus for Skyline’s final six planned stations: Kalihi, Kapalama, Iwilei, Chinatown, Downtown and Civic Center.

Due to adjusted construction methods, it’s good that more local subcontractors are expected to be used. But expect pushback — it’s already started — over no escalators at these six stations, just stairs and elevators, in an attempt to bring down costs. A public workshop on the Chinatown station’s design will be held at 6 p.m. June 26 at Princess Ruth Ke‘elikolani Middle School, 1302 Queen Emma St. Expect an earful.