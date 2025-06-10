Hawai‘i Community Foundation names new CEO and COO

The Hawai‘i Community Foundation announced Monday that Terry George, a longtime leader in Hawaii’s philanthropic community, will become its next chief executive officer and president, effective Aug. 1.

He succeeds Micah Kane, who announced his decision to step down in February after serving in executive leadership at HCF since 2017. Kane had spent seven years on the foundation’s board of governors and is now leading Parker Ranch.

George was most recently the CEO and president of the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, where he oversaw initiatives in public education, coral reef restoration, fisheries and climate resilience on Windward Oahu. He joined the Castle Foundation in 2003 and became its top executive in 2014, succeeding Mitch D’Olier. In February the Castle Foundation announced George would retire on July 1 after 22 years of service and would be succeeded by Alex Harris and Eric Co as president and CEO, respectively.

The Hawai’i Community Foundation also announced that Michelle Ka‘uhane, the nonprofit’s chief impact officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer and executive vice president, effective immediately.

“It’s an honor to join an organization that is so integral to the well-being and future of Hawaii,” George said in a news release. “The Hawai‘i Community Foundation is a powerful connector and catalyst for good, and I look forward to working with Michelle and the entire HCF team to strengthen our collective impact.”

Founded in 1916, HCF is among the state’s largest philanthropic organizations. Officials said that as of 2023, the organization has administered about $1 billion in assets and distributed over $120 million in grants statewide, investing in education, housing, environmental conservation, the arts and disaster recovery.

In the news release, Gov. Josh Green expressed support for the leadership transition, noting that HCF was a vital partner to both the state and local communities, particularly during crises such as the Maui wildfires.