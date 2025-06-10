Kapaa’s Yamashita wins Gatorade award

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gatorade on Monday named Sienna Yamashita of Kapaa High School its 2024-25 Hawaii Softball Player of the Year.

The award honors high school athletes for their performance athletically and academically, as well as in the community.

Yamashita, a 5-foot-4 junior shortstop, led the Warriors to a repeat as Division II state champion this season. According to the company’s news release, she batted .615 with a .702 on-base percentage, hit five home runs, scored 37 runs, drove in 23 and stole 18 bases, The HHSAA named her Most Outstanding Player of the Division II state tournament.

Yamashita reportedly is a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.0 GPA and has volunteered as an umpire during the annual Charity Walk kickball tournament, as well as donated her time to community service initiatives connected to her school’s softball program.

“She’s a great player — she possesses speed, plus power, plus contact and she knows the game really well,” Tyler Yates, head coach at Kauai High School, said in the news release. “She’s a menace for opposing coaches, but fun to watch … one of those players you’d like to have on your team.”

Yamashita has committed orally to play softball on scholarship at Arizona State beginning in the fall of 2026.