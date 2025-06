Patty Mills, right, of the Los Angeles Clippers drove against Hornets forward Moussa Diabate in Inglewood, Calif., on March 16.

Wouldn’t it be something if the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team could enlist the help of a 16-year NBA veteran and five-time Olympian as a mentor and promoter for the price of a shaka?

Patty Mills is the answer to the Rainbow Warriors’ wishes.

“He’s doing this as a volunteer,” UH coach Eran Ganot said in announcing Mills as the ’Bows’ new general manager.

A GM is the latest trend in college sports, with programs often turning to high-profile personalities to oversee scouting, recruiting, name-image-likeness deals, and fund-raising. Former All-Pro quarterback Andrew Luck is the football general manager at Stanford, his alma mater. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is basketball GM at Sacramento State, where his son Shaqir is entering his senior season.

Ganot said the Australia-reared Mills is an ideal choice to be the ’Bows’ GM because of his basketball knowledge, global popularity, wide contacts and affinity for the people and culture of the Aloha State.

Mills and his wife were married at Waimea Bay in a ceremony attended by many family members and friends from Australia.

They own a home on the North Shore, where he trains during the offseason.

His MVP trophy from the 2007 Rainbow Classic is stored safely on a mantel at his parents’ house in Australia. (After accepting the UH job, Mills sent a picture from the tournament to Ganot.)

He also has a Hawaii driver’s license.

“He’s here for the right reasons,” Ganot said. “He’s part of Hawaii. It’s in his blood. It’s in his heart.”

Mills said: “It’s a true honor to step into this role. I definitely don’t take it lightly.”

Ganot said the partnership “just came naturally, organically, genuinely. We’ve known each other for a long time.”

When Ganot was on Saint Mary’s staff, a 15-year-old Mills shredded the Gaels during an exhibition tour in Australia. Mills eventually signed with Saint Mary’s, playing two seasons, while Ganot was an assistant at UH, But they became reacquainted during alumni functions.

When Ganot was named UH head coach ahead of the 2015-16 season, Mills bought a house in Hawaii. Mills attended UH-sponsored camps. Through the years, according to Ganot, “we talked about ideas and, at the same time, with what’s been going on with the landscape of college athletics.” When it was decided to add the GM’s position, Mills was the overwhelming choice.

“His character is off the charts,” Ganot said. “His talent’s off the charts. He wants to be here. He’s immersed himself in the culture. He’s going to be involved in student-athlete mentorship.”

After earning more than $85 million during his NBA career, Mills will be helpful in guiding players through NIL opportunities.

“Think about our guys getting contracts now,” Ganot said. “They get to talk with a guy who’s been in professional ranks for 16 years.”

Mills also can use many of his mentors, such as Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs’ new team president, as resources. Mills credits Popovich, his former coach, for setting examples “when it comes to basketball, when it comes to winning culture.” Mills played on Popovich’s 2014 NBA champion Spurs.

Mills will balance his basketball career with his UH work. He played for the Los Angeles Clippers this past season but is a free agent . He also hopes to play in the 2028 LA Summer Olympics. Mills is fifth in scoring in Olympic basketball history, ahead of Manu Ginobili and Kevin Garnett.

Mills said his “roots trace back to the sands of the desert and the salt water of the Torres Strait.” He has found that same emotional attachment to Hawaii, a connection he wants the ’Bows to embrace.

“I believe when young people are proud of where they come from, like myself, or they’re proud of the school they go to, that’s when they perform their best,” Mills said.