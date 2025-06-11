5 people, including 3 keiki, seriously hurt in Kunia crash

Five people, including three children under age 10, were in serious condition this morning after a two-vehicle crash near Kunia.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said multiple units responded at around 8:30 a.m. to the collision at H-1 freeway’s Kunia off-ramp (Exit 5.) A 39-year-old man, 35-year-old woman, and three children — a 8-year-old boy, and two girls, ages 7 and 4 — were found in serious condition. Paramedics treated the patients took them to emergency rooms, EMS said.

Honolulu police said the crash happened at the H-1 eastbound off-ramp. Police closed several lanes in the area for about an hour as crews responded.