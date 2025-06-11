Cargo plane landing gear collapses on Honolulu airport runway

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after the landing gear of a cargo plane collapsed upon landing at the Honolulu airport this morning.

According to the FAA, the landing gear of a Short SD3-60, a commuter aircraft, collapsed upon landing at about 9 a.m. today at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The FAA said five people were on board.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said no injuries were reported after the Transair aircraft experienced a landing gear issue and landed on Runway 4R.

“Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting responded; there are no reported injuries,” said DOT in a statement. “Crews are working to remove the aircraft from the runway. Flights have been diverted to Runway 8L. There are no disruptions to flight operations at this time.”