Hawaii AG condemns use of National Guard in California

By Peter Boylan

Police officers detain a person next to a member of the National Guard at a location given as Los Angeles, Calif., in this handout image released on Tuesday.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne E. Lopez issued a joint statement this morning with 18 attorneys general decrying the “unlawful deployment” of the California National Guard against protesters in California.

“The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic,” read the statement from Lopez and the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon and Vermont.

“The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilizing the military against the American people. As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are proud to protect our communities and support California Attorney General Rob Bonta in his challenge to the Trump administration’s illegal conduct.

“We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk,” read the statement.

President Donald Trump reclaimed power by campaigning in part on the promise to arrest and deport every immigrant living illegally in America.

Trump sent National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles this week in response to public protests about his administration’s enforcement of immigration laws.

