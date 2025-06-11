Kilauea Volcano’s ‘episode 25’ brings 1,000-foot lava fountains

Kilauea Volcano’s “episode 25” began just before noon today – with the latest lava fountains climbing to about 1,000 feet.

Scientists from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began precisely at 11:57 a.m., with a marked increase in the “volume and vigor” of lava fountains from the north vent starting at 12:30 p.m.

A smaller fountain, less than 165 feet high, started to erupt from the south vent at about 1:30 p.m.

The latest episode of the ongoing Halemaumau eruption comes just six days after the last one ended abruptly at about 4:30 a.m. last Thursday morning.

Scientists said this episode was preceded by intermittent gas-pistoning in the north vent, with small spatter fountains and lava flows beginning before dawn on Tuesday.

The off-again and on-again eruption began Dec. 23, with many episodes continuing for about 24 hours or less, separated by pauses that generally last several days or more.

Kilauea’s alert level remains at watch, and the aviation color code remains at orange, meaning an eruption is underway that poses limited hazards.

No changes have been detected in the East or Southwest Rift Zones. All current and recent activity has remained with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Hazards include elevated sulfur dioxide gas emissions, which can contribute to vog, and Pele’s hair, or strands of glassy lava that can irritate skin and eyes if handled or inhaled, officials said.

Officials remind park visitors and residents to stay clear of closed areas around Kilauea’s caldera rim, which remain hazardous due to unstable crater walls, rockfalls and ground cracking.