Man, 29, charged with attempted murder of parents in Waikiki

A 29-year-old Honolulu man was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree Tuesday after he allegedly attacked his parents with a blunt object in Waikiki, according to police.

London Maxwell Opendack, who is 6’3” tall and weighs about 150 pounds, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

On Sunday afternoon, Opendack allegedly hit his mom, 64, and dad, 77, with a “blunt object” in Waikiki.

Police officers found and arrested him at around 6:40 p.m., after he fled the scene, according to HPD. Opendack’s parents were seriously injured in the assault. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, police said, Opendack’s mom called 911 and reported that her son hit her and her husband multiple times.

At around 4:08 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it responded to the couple at 1720 Ala Moana Blvd., where both suffered wounds to their heads and hands from an apparent assault.

Paramedics treated the victims and took them to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

HPD said officers arrested the man for suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder later that evening.

In August 2021, Opendack went missing in Hilo for several weeks before he was found by police.

According to a Jan. 11, 2022, petition for a temporary restraining order, Opendack’s ex-girlfriend in Hilo alleged he moved there from Honolulu to stalk and harass her.

The woman wrote that she feared Opendack suffered from “strange and inappropriate behavior” and that his “erratic speech” indicates that he is suffering from a “severe psychological disorder like schizophrenia.”

On Sept. 17, 2021, the woman wrote she was getting into bed when she heard her dogs “barking ferociously.”

“After I was frozen in place for a few seconds, my ex-boyfriend appeared from under the dog door flap of my room holding a Scream mask and asking me if I remembered the first scary movie we saw together,” wrote the woman. “I yelled at him ot leave and deployed pepper spray on him. He then made his way back to the edge of my property and jumped over the fence (the way he was able to enter my property) and started towards the highway on foot. The cops arrived shortly and were able to find him on the highway with my direction and arrest him.”