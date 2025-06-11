Maui fire damages building, church; displaces 2 people

A fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon damaged a building and nearby church and displaced two people in Waiehu, according to the Maui Fire Department.

MFD said it received an alarm for the fire at about 3:50 p.m. at the 1600 block of Kahekili Highway.

Firefighters found a building next to the church engulfed in flames, which had spread to the church and surrounding brush.

Maui Emergency Management Agency issued an alert shortly after 4 p.m. warning of the fire at Akakuu Street and Kahekili Highway in Waiehu. No evacuation orders were issued.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 4:23 p.m. and extinguished at 7:37 p.m.

American Red Cross assisted two displaced people. No occupants were inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Estimated damages are at $125,000 for both structures and their contents, MFD officials said.