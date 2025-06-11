Column: HECO scheme dies whimpering death

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) customers just dodged a huge bullet. Ratepayers rejoice! The scheme of punitive evening electricity pricing to try to get customers to shift electricity usage to daytime simply didn’t work.

A yearlong study called Shift and Save (S&S) involved approximately 20,000 customers on Oahu and the Big Island. To simplify complicated rate schedules, participants were charged 50% more for evening (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) usage compared to the overnight rate and 50% less for daytime usage.

Did the scheme succeed? The answer was a resounding NO.

For standard residential customers, the average reduction in peak evening usage was only 3 kWh per month, amounting to about $1.50. Miniscule. Trial participants effectively said the evening slot is when they need electricity most — when they turn the lights on, cook dinner, watch TV and perhaps run their air conditioner. Customers simply didn’t, or weren’t able to, move such usage to daytime to avoid the punitive evening rate.

HECO previously communicated that S&S “is expected to be introduced to all customers in 2025.” But good news: that’s not going to happen. In an unusually swift decision, the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on May 21 concluded that the trial “did not achieve essential goals (and) should not be expanded to all HECo customers.” Kudos to the PUC for the prompt action, but more on a concern later.

From the HECO PUC filing: “The program struggled to provide a compelling value proposition for full-time daytime employees (and was) particularly problematic for customers who rely on electric vehicles for daily commuting.” Perhaps ratepayers cherish their freedom to decide their own behavior, rebuffing punitive pricing coercion from government and HECO to make them change.

For rooftop solar customers with net energy metering (NEM) contracts but without a battery, the scheme was particularly onerous. Since their daytime power generation was effectively sequestered in the daytime time slot, their cost of electricity each evening increased to the punitive rate. On average, their monthly bill increased by a punishing 19.5% on Oahu and a whopping 36.3% on the Big Island.

Windfall customers were those with rooftop solar with Battery Bonus or a similar program. Such customers were credited at the trial-inflated evening rate when HECO draws from their batteries in the evening. Another windfall group was the small to medium commercial customer — particularly those “service industrial” businesses open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trial selection was akin to winning the lottery since their electricity bills were all but cut in half.

In a perplexing aspect of the PUC order ending S&S, the PUC is allowing participating customers the option of continuing with the S&S rate structure. In other words, keeping S&S somewhat alive. Why should the rest of us subsidize the two lucky groups? The order invites interested parties to submit responses “to help determine how, whether, and when to proceed with the establishment of broadly applied permanent (S & S) rates in the future.” What? The trial outcome is clear, so why potentially disregard what was learned from the trial? Our view is that the door should be completely closed on S&S; the debunked scheme clearly does not work in Hawaii.

The order allows trial participants to opt out of the S&S rate structure going forward. If you are a rooftop solar NEM customer without a battery, you should absolutely opt out. For all other participants (other than windfall customers outlined above), carefully scrutinize your bill — you will most likely be paying more if you don’t opt out. And for the remaining 450,000 HECO customers, you might let the PUC know it’s not fair to have you subsidize the lottery winners. There was never any promise of benefit after the trial ended.

But all in all, this is a welcome outcome for Hawaii’s beleaguered rate-payers.

Retired businessman Clint Churchill, left, and retired CPA Lex Alexander represent the Practical Policy Institute of Hawaii.