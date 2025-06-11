Letter: Family-facilitated elder abuse is all too common

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Elder abuse is common in America. According to the National Council on Aging, family members commit elder abuse in nearly 6 out of 10 reported cases.

Financial motives are a major problem, with the victim’s family taking over and controlling bank accounts, property and health care. Neglect of care can result in declining health — bed sores, malnutrition and poor mental health.

Elder abuse does not discriminate, it is evident in all races. Today, the emphasis on material wealth is more important than taking care of your parents. What happened to America?

Terao Nakasone

Kihei, Maui

