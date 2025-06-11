Letter: Police chief hiring should not be up to mayor alone

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The action by Mayor Rick Blangiardi regarding the retirement of Police Chief Joe Logan may be a reason to avoid giving the mayor authority to hire the chief of police.

The mayor did not relay his dissatisfaction of Logan to the appointed commissioners, who have the authority to fire the police chief. Blangiardi was also out of line when he solicited the Big Island’s police chief to act as Honolulu’s interim chief.

Speaking of commissioners, they have a difficult responsibility in evaluating and advising the police chief on department policy. They must be willing to devote time to know what is going on in the department.

Have commissioners ride along with officers, attend raids, observe DUI roadblocks and perform other duties. Knowing what an officer does may help to explain why there is such a high vacancy rate.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

