Letter: Program cuts would be devastating to homeless

I appreciated LZ Granderson’s column that connected the cutbacks in safety net programs of the past 40 years to the rise in poverty (“Pushing more into homelessness no way to renew downtowns,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, May 29). We need to prevent more people from falling into homelessness by opposing the “big, beautiful bill.”

I know homeless men and women who gather for church in Waikiki, where the ministers serve up “spiritual and physical food.” For the homeless in Hawaii, programs funded by Medicaid represent the face of hope. Many advocates worry that cuts to the Medicaid and “food stamps” (SNAP) programs will only deepen the suffering of the existing homeless and force thousands more onto the streets.

Please oppose these cuts which will maintain tax rates for the wealthy. Please use your voice to oppose this “big, inequitable bill” and send the message to Congress that Americans are better than this. Join the June 14 “No Kings — Day of Defiance” protests.

Sandy Mori

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter