Letter: Rethink utility of auto safety inspection rules

During my regular walks around my neighborhood, I have noticed an increasing number of vehicles with expired safety and registration stickers. A safety inspection is required to register a vehicle, and with inspection stations closing, that requirement is becoming harder to meet.

With the average cost of registration at $300, and road maintenance an ongoing issue, perhaps it’s time to reconsider our priorities. Former politicians suggested that the safety inspection requirement be abolished. A compromise could be to remove the tie to registration. After all, a check engine light probably represents a lesser danger to road safety than an open pot hole.

Erick Ahlgren

Kailua

