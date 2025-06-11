Off the news: Data shows keiki lack reading, math skills

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Disturbingly low educational skills were revealed among the plethora of data released Monday in the 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book, an annual state-by-state report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

While Hawaii’s on-time high school graduation rates improved slightly — 86% of students in 2022 compared with 85% in 2019 — proficiencies in reading and math are trending in the wrong direction.

Reading nonproficiency among fourth-graders rose to 68%, while math nonproficiency among eighth-graders worsened to 77% in 2024 from 72% in 2019. Takeaway: So more Hawaii teens are graduating — but (unless things improved dramatically in high school) with alarmingly low reading and math skills.