Absolute Pride

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year, Pete Buttigieg was asked how he would work with a colleague who argued that same-sex relationships are “the dark harbinger of chaos … ”

After a thoughtful pause, the then-secretary of Transportation calmly responded, “I don’t know … maybe we’ll just have him over? Because, then if you could see what it’s like when I come home from work, and Chasten’s bringing the kids home from daycare … and one of us is getting the mac and cheese ready, and the other one’s microwaving those little freezer meatballs … ”

As he lovingly described the beautiful havoc his home would fall into every evening at dinner time with two hungry, rambunctious toddlers, he admitted, “Everything about that is chaos, but nothing about that is dark.”

Food and drink have always been the great bridge between people of different cultures. In London, England, I learned the hard way as a tourist that while it’s not considered proper to speak with strangers on the street, it’s permissible to start a conversation over a beer with the bloke sitting next to me at the pub.

On June 28, 1969, another gathering was happening in a New York City bar called The Stonewall Inn. Same-sex couples had only won the right to drink in bars three years prior, and physical affection between persons of the same sex, including dancing together, was still considered “disorderly conduct” and grounds for arrest. The business where such behavior took place could have its liquor license revoked.

This opened the door for Mafia-run “private bottle clubs,” which didn’t require a liquor license and provided the only space where gay people could dance freely together. However, these clubs were poorly maintained, patrons were often blackmailed and law enforcement was routinely bribed to avoid raids.

Then, on one summer night in 1969, an unannounced police raid of one such club erupted into what is now known as the Stonewall Uprising, a six-day protest for gay rights in the streets of New York, birthing a more open LGBTQ movement, and what we now celebrate as Pride

Month nationwide.

A loved one recently expressed to me how sad she was that she didn’t have a “gay bestie.” She had witnessed such relationships held by other women, and longed for the kind of perspective, emotional safety and connection a non-romantic relationship with a gay man could offer. Until then, it had never occurred to me how working in so many different bars and restaurants for so many years had organically immersed me in such rich diversity, to which a traditional nine-fiver, someone who worked for a small company, or held the same job their entire life, may not necessarily be exposed. Upon this realization, I quickly texted my gay bestie, “Happy Pride Month!” to which he immediately responded,“Happy Pride to you, too!”

A smile spread across my face, grateful as I was, to be so included.

The Fab Five

1 ounce Absolut Mango Vodka

0.25 ounce Hiram Walker Peach Schnapps

1.5 ounce Dragon Fruit

1.0 ounce Funkin Lychee Puree

0.5 ounce Fresh-pressed Lemon Juice

Directions: Gently muddle fresh dragon fruit. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Pour entire contents of shaker tin into highball glass. Top with more ice if needed. Garnish with mint sprig and dragon fruit slice.