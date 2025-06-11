Creative Take On A Classic Martini

In Boston’s North End, the pistachio martini is a common menu item, made with pistachio liqueur and vanilla vodka and then garnished with chopped pistachios. The origins are hard to pin down, but many believe the cocktail came about because of Boston’s strict liquor laws, which often inspire mixologists to get creative with flavored liqueurs. This recipe is based on the pistachio martini served at Caffé Vittoria, open since 1929, and it embraces the best parts of a pistachio dessert: rich and creamy, with plenty of bold pistachio flavor that’s accented by vanilla. Serve this at the end of a holiday dinner party as dessert in festive martini glasses that can hold at least 5 or 6 ounces.

Pistachio Martini



Ingredients:



For the Garnish:

• 1/4 cup shelled pistachios

• 3 tablespoons honey or agave syrup

For the Cocktail:

• Ice

• 1 1/2 ounces pistachio cream liqueur, such as Ponche Caribe Pistachio

• 1 ounce vanilla vodka

• 1/4 ounce Benedictine or green Chartreuse

• 1/2 ounce heavy cream

• Small scoop pistachio gelato, for serving (optional)



Directions:

Pulse pistachios in a food processor until finely chopped (or crush the nuts in a mortar and pestle). Spread onto a saucer or small plate.

Pour honey onto a second saucer or small plate. Place the top of a martini glass into the honey and twist to ensure it’s evenly coated. Lift and press the rim into the chopped pistachios, twisting to ensure the rim is coated in an even layer of nuts. Set aside.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the pistachio liqueur, vodka, Chartreuse and cream. Shake for at least 45 seconds, or until the ice has broken into smaller pieces. (You’ll be able to hear when the ice cubes are smaller during shaking.)

Strain the mixture into the prepared martini glass. Add a scoop of gelato if you like, then serve immediately.

Total time: 10 minutes, makes 1 cocktail.

© 2025 The New York Times Company