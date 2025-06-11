Eat Your Greens

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Smoothies made with lots of leafy greens are a common way to enjoy healthy veggies.

This recipe takes a similar approach, and applies it to a solid food: fried rice.

The bright green result is as eye-catching as it is delicious.

Pine nuts add a boost of nutrients, including healthy fats, protein and vitamins.

Superfood Fried Rice

Ingredients:

• 1 to 2 cups fresh spinach leaves, (use more if you want it greener)

• 1/4 cup water (more if needed)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic, minced or grated

• 1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (for example carrots, corn and green beans)

• 1/4 cup pine nuts

• 2 cups day-old rice

• Pinch salt, optional

Directions:

Place spinach and water in blender; blend into a smooth puree. Add more water if needed.

Heat oil in frying pan over medium. Saute garlic until fragrant. Add vegetable mix and stir-fry. Add pine nuts.

Add rice, toss 1 minute, then add spinach puree. Continue to stir until well combined.

Taste and season with salt, if using, and keep cooking until most of the moisture is gone.

Serves 4.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving): 220 calories, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.