For The Love Of Dad

If you’re still deciding where to take your dad for Father’s Day, look no further. Whether he loves a great steak, getting his hands dirty in the kitchen or tasting his way through a variety of dishes, these businesses are ready to make him feel like a king.

Moani Waikiki Island Bistro & Bar

For the backyard-party dad, Moani Waikiki Island Bistro & Bar (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 312) is the ultimate hangout spot. With great food, drinks and live music daily, it’s everything you need for a stress-free celebration. Share a few dishes with the whole family like the fried whole fish with watercress salad, kanaka kalbi or Micah G’s 2-pound hapa hamburger steak. Other local favorites include spicy ahi nachos, Hawaiian style poke, and paniolo pipikaula with poi and pohole fern.

Off The Wall Craft Beer & Wine

For the beer-loving dad, Off The Wall Craft Beer & Wine (1170 Auahi St. Ste. 140) is a dream come true. With a rotating tap featuring local breweries and curated wine selections, there’s something for every palate. Try brews like Snoop Pogg from Hana Koa Brewing Co. and Lei’d Back Lilikoi cider from Paradise Ciders. Pair your drinks with mouthwatering food options, including empanadas, tacos and burgers. For a complete spread, don’t miss the pork adobo and blackened fresh catch fish tacos.

Manoa Chocolate

For the dad with a sweet tooth and a thirst for knowledge, Manoa Chocolate (333 Uluniu St. Ste. 103) offers an unforgettable chocolate experience. Take a tour of the factory to learn about the biz’s bean-to-bar process, followed by a tasting of its delectable cacao treats. Visit the tasting room for a 15-minute session, or indulge in a hour-long guided wine-and-chocolate pairing — complete with a complimentary charcuterie board. If your dad’s craving more, book a special farm tour at Manoa Chocolate’s Waialua farm for an authentic farm-to-table experience.

Hana Kitchens Hawaii

For the dad who loves to cook, a cooking class at Hana Kitchens Hawaii (55 Merchant St. Ste. 20) will help him level up his skills. Take a pasta-making class with chef Andrea Onetti who will teach Dad how to make perfect gnocchi and then followup the lesson with a four-course dinner. Or, join chef Bao Bae for a traditional Chinese dumpling class with wine pairings. Keep an eye out for pop-up dinners hosted by Onetti and other culinary talents, such Sooper Secret Izakaya’s chef Ricky Goings. It’s the ultimate cooking experience for chefs of all levels.

Pint and Jigger

For the whiskey-loving dad, Pint and Jigger (410 Atkinson Drive Ste. 1F4) is the ultimate choice. This Father’s Day, the bar will feature a special whiskey menu with prices you won’t want to miss. Don’t miss its classic Talventi, a blend of rye whiskey, Campari, a 72-hour house cold brew and vanilla cream. You’ll also find whiskey-infused dishes like a scotch egg and whiskey-flambeed mushrooms. Known for having the largest whiskey selection in the state, this place a whiskey lover’s paradise.

The Cutlery

For the meat-loving dad, The Cutlery (3435 Waialae Ave. Ste. 103) serves up steaks that live up to the hype. This is no ordinary steakhouse — the restaurant is part barbershop, but the steak offerings are top-notch. The seven-hour smoked prime rib, served with a rich bone marrow au jus and horseradish cream, is a must-try. Other standout dishes include wood-fired New York striploin, Kurobata pork chops and New Zealand rack of lamb. Don’t forget to order a side of crispy Brussels sprouts or truffle mashed potatoes to complete your steak experience.

Morning Catch

For the poke-loving dad, treat him to a fresh poke feast at Morning Catch (145 N. King St. No. 12). You could opt for a classic poke bowl, but why not go all out with a 5-pound poke party platter? Choose from poke flavors like spicy ahi, shoyu ahi, Hawaiian salt hamachi, king salmon, tobikko ahi or kimchi tako. If you’re in luck, they might even have Hokkaido uni as an upscale topping. Be sure to call ahead at least one day in advance to secure your poke platter.

