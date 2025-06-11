Ko Hana Rum is made from 100% Hawaiian sugarcane that is fermented and distilled at its farm in Kunia. The beloved local spirit has teamed up with some of the best bars on Oahu for a summer-long “Lost + Found” scavenger hunt. Grab your passport from the distillery or one of the participating restaurants and drink your way through the map. Visit @kohanarum on Instagram to learn more about the event.

Nami Kaze

When visiting Nami Kaze, sushi rolls are a must-try. Go for the Pika-Chuna Roll with spicy ahi and ginger soy glaze, or the Amber-Jacked Roll with Kona konpachi, hamachi, ginger scallion and ponzu gel. Pair these with the Aloe-ha Kea rum drink — a combination of Ko Hana Rum, yuzu liquor, Chareau, pandan matcha, lime, honey ginger and coconut milk. Not in the mood for sushi? Try the Mountain View Dairy pork belly with ginger congee or the tomato miso black cod for a flavorful experience.

Nami Kaze

1135 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu

808-888-6264

Instagram: @namikazehawaii

Monkeypod Ko Olina

At Monkeypod Ko Olina, enjoy the Tongue Thai’d Milk Punch — a refreshing mix of Ko Hana Kea Agricole Rum, Thai tea, lychee puree, pineapple, ginger liqueur and bitters. Sip this tropical cocktail while soaking in the outdoor vibes that feel like a getaway. Pair it with garlic truffle oil fries for a touch of saltiness or indulge in the Moroccan spiced lamb sausage pizza, topped with Big Island goat cheese, tomato, white sauce and mint. It’s a perfect evening of great drinks, delicious food and live music.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Monkeypod Ko Olina

92-1048 Olani St., Kapolei

808-380-4086

Instagram: @monkeypodkitchen

Mahina & Sun’s

The Queen Anne’s Revenge at Mahina & Sun’s is a drink unlike any other. Made with Ko Hana Rum flashed-infused with lime, cinnamon, pandan, kaffir lime leaf, galangal root and coconut fat-wash, it’s a true flavor explosion. Sip on this expertly crafted drink while enjoying fresh oysters or a smoked ahi spread. Don’t forget to save room for island-inspired entrees like its pork chop with luau and roasted tomato or the seared ahi with kalo, uala and chili pepper aioli. It’s the perfect spot to finish off your Ko Hana Rum scavenger hunt, or enjoy a memorable night out with friends.

Mahina & Sun’s

Surfjack hotel & swim club

412 Lewers St., Honolulu

808-924-5810

Instagram: @mahinaandsuns

The Pig & The Lady

The Emerald Elixir from The Pig and the Lady is a delicious mix of Ko Hana Kea Agricole Rum, pineapple, strega amaro, basil and lemon. The herbal and slightly sweet notes of strega amaro complement the rich flavor of the eateryʻs Kurobuta pork chop, served with roasted chile sambal, spiced Makaha mango vinaigrette, green mango and fennel salad. If you’re in the mood for something classic, don’t miss the pho 75 dac biet, a spiced beef-bone broth with rare steak, stewed brisket and beef rib, aromatic herbs, citrus, fresh ginger and fermented chile.

The Pig and The Lady

83 N. King St., Honolulu

808-585-8255

Instagram: @pigandthelady