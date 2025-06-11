Neighborhood Eats

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If you’re taking a trip out to Haleiwa, keep an eye out for a sky blue food truck along Kamehameha Highway. Its eating area is also notable for being lined with posters signed by the professional surfers, musicians, actors and lifeguards who visit the truck.

Established in 2008, Pupukea Grill offers local food with a healthy twist in a casual, family-friendly environment.

“When we first opened, we got really strong support from the local surf community, so through word of mouth, we gained a loyal following of not only pro surfers, but local area residents, first responders and others,” say co-owners and sisters Deann Sakuoka and Janelle Sweet. “We are so lucky. This community has such a special place in our hearts.”

One of its most popular dishes is its spicy tuna poke bowl (market price), which features brown sushi rice, radish sprouts, red onions, nori and the biz’s homemade teri drizzle.

Another option is its Local Bowl ($18.95) with kalua pork, lomi lomi salmon, a pineapple slice, coconut sweet potato mash and fresh fish poke on a bed of brown rice.

Try the hummus flatbread wrap ($14.95), featuring homemade hummus, spring mix, sprouts, carrots, onions, basil, tomatoes, cucumbers, goat cheese and dressing folded into a flatbread.

For a refreshing treat, try the acai chia ($17.95) — Tambor Acai with chia pudding, all-natural peanut butter, cacao, flax seed, granola, a variety of fresh fruits, coconut sprinkles and honey or agave.

Be sure to also try its loaf cakes ($13.95-$16.50), vegan cookies ($2), vegan and gluten-free cookies ($2.85), or vegan/gluten-free granola bars ($3.50).

Currently, its summer menu includes fresh smoothies made with Pupukea-grown mango or guavas ($11.95), its signature pickled guava with lemon peel ($8.95), fresh blackberry pecan oat bars ($4.25) and fresh Brazilian-style lemonade ($5.95).

“We are so grateful for all the support we receive from our local community, regulars and visitors,” the sisters conclude. “We definitely would not be here today without them.”

Pupukea Grill

59-680 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa

808-636-4908

pupukeagrill.com

Instagram: @pupukeagrill

How to order: Online, by phone, in-person

How to pay: Credit/debit cards, cash, Apple Pay