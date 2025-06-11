Weeknight Winner: A Meal in Under 30 minutes

These sweet and salty honey-garlic chicken breasts are perfect for when you want big flavor, but you’re short on time. To ensure golden-brown chicken breasts that stay plump and moist, start with a hot pan and pat the chicken dry to avoid adding extra moisture, then allow the chicken to sear properly. Once your chicken has taken on color, set it aside and create a simple pan sauce of honey, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and butter. When the sauce is glossy, return the chicken to the pan and turn it until coated in the satiny honey-garlic sauce. Serve with roasted potatoes, rice or bread to soak it all up.



Honey-Garlic Chicken

Ingredients:

• 2 chicken breasts, halved lengthwise, or 4 chicken cutlets (about 1 pound)

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons apple cider, rice wine or white wine vinegar

• 3 to 4 large garlic cloves, minced or grated

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Pat the chicken dry. Season all over with salt and pepper.

Heat the oil in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium-high for 1 to 2 minutes until hot and shimmering. Add the chicken and cook without moving until it’s golden brown on the bottom, about 5 minutes.

Use tongs to flip the chicken and cook until just cooked through, about 4 minutes.

While the chicken cooks on the second side, mix together 3 tablespoons of water, the honey and soy sauce in a measuring cup.

Transfer the cooked chicken to a plate and set aside.

Pour in the soy sauce mixture and let cook until the liquid reduces, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar, garlic and butter, stirring to melt and incorporate until thick and glossy, about 2 minutes more.

Return the chicken to the pan, leaving behind any accumulated juices on the plate, and turn to coat in the sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add the accumulated juices, then serve immediately, garnishing with the parsley, if desired.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company