Kokua Line: Do community gardens have grace period on new rules?

Question: The city recently changed some of the rules at its shared gardens. Do you know how long we have to comply? Some of us will have to substantially change our plots.

Answer: Community gardeners have a one-year grace period to adapt their plots and common areas to the new rules, although that allowance does not apply to violations of rules that were in place before the revisions, according to Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, which announced on May 14 that rules governing the Honolulu Recreational Community Gardening Program officially have been updated after four years of “robust community outreach.” They were last revised in 1984, after being established in 1975.

DPR said in a news release that “plot permits may still be revoked during this (grace) period for violations of any new rules that were part of the former rules and regulations. These include issues such as missed payments, failure to attend required meetings or cleanups, creating fire hazards, improper pesticide use, and violations of City or State laws.”

You can review the updated rules on DPR’s website, at 808ne.ws/43V1NMR.

According to DPR, the rules aim to enhance garden safety, including by prohibiting roofing and imposing tree, fence and border height limits; increase fairness and ease of plot turnover, including by requiring trees and woody plants to be in pots and not allowing garden spaces to be inherited; reduce the burden on volunteers, including by modernizing communication and payment methods; promote ecologically sound practices, including by prohibiting the use of herbicides, pesticides, fungicides or soil amendments without prior approval and banning the use of Styrofoam; and improve how the community garden program is run, with a transparent penalty process for rule violations.

The city has 11 community gardens, with a total of about 1,238 garden plots; 300 people are on the waiting list, the news release said.

Q: When will all the WEP/GPO cases be resolved? I had to apply and have not received my past payment or a monthly payment moving forward.

A: The Social Security Administration “is helping most affected beneficiaries now, but under SSA’s current budget, SSA expects that some complex cases that need to be processed manually could take up to one year to adjust benefits and pay all past due benefits,” the agency said in an update to its website this week. SSA began adjusting benefits at the end of February and by June 6 had processed more than 2.5 million of about 3 million accounts affected by the Social Security Fairness Act, the website said.

The agency also updated a warning not to fall for scams related to the SSFA or any other aspect of Social Security, saying: “Unfortunately, bad actors might attempt to take advantage of situations when money is involved. SSA will never ask or require a person to pay either for assistance or to have their benefits started, increased, or paid. Hang up and do not click or respond to anyone offering to increase or expedite benefits. Learn more about Social Security-related scams, and how to report them to SSA’s Office of the Inspector General, at www.ssa.gov/scams.”

The Social Security Fairness Act repealed the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset, which had reduced or eliminated Social Security benefits for people receiving pensions from jobs not covered by Social Security. The repeal made claimants newly eligible for Social Security or increased the benefits they did receive.

Mahalo

Mahalo for the offer to cut the line at the Ala Moana post office. I am a kupuna who was carrying heavy packages but I am proud of my strength! Still, it was kind of you, the man who looked like a tourist with two young daughters. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.