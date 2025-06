On the Move: Pauahi Leoiki

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has promoted Pauahi Leoiki to Head Start and Early Head Start ERSEA (Eligibility, Recruitment, Selection, Enrollment and Attendance) program manager, previously from ERSEA family advocate. Leoiki joined the organization in October 2017 as a family advocate for its Head Start program.

