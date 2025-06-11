Protective order against former UFC champ B.J. Penn extended

A Hilo family court judge extended a protective order until Nov. 23 brought by the 79-year-old mother of former UFC champion Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn III.

Penn must immediately vacate the home he shares in Hilo with his mom, Lorraine P. Shin, according to state court records.

Tuesday’s court appearance was the latest in a series of civil and criminal incidents involving the mixed martial artist and former candidate for governor and Hawaii County Council.

He is wanted on at least two contempt warrants for failing to appear in court after being charged with assaulting Shin.

On May 21, after failing to respond to a series of civil complaints, a judge awarded compensatory and punitive damages totaling $376,480 to a man who sued Penn for posting a series of “vitriolic, threatening, and demeaning communications” about the man.

Penn accused Kealii Bertel­mann of impersonating Gov. Josh Green and “stealing money from Lahaina fire victims; being responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii; seeking to ‘take’ people’s guns; and, ‘doing climate change to take our money,’” according to state court records.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Penn was not arrested when he appeared in court Tuesday and refused to sign the amended protective order approved by the judge. He is not listed in the Hawaii Police Department’s booking log, according to a police spokesperson.

Hawaii Prosecuting Attorney Kelden B.A. Waltjen did not respond to Honolulu Star-Advertiser questions about Penn’s outstanding warrants. Penn did not reply to a Star-Advertiser request to comment.

Shin signed the amended, eight-page restraining order Tuesday. Penn “refused to sign” according to a notation written on his signature line on the order.

Penn, listed as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds in police booking records, was arrested in Hilo on May 25 and again on May 26 and charged with misdemeanor abuse of a household member.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Herbert H. Mukai filed a motion to revoke Penn’s bail “for his willful violation of the terms and conditions of his release on bail” after he failed to appear in court.

Penn allegedly suffers from traumatic brain injuries, drug abuse, and Capgras delusional syndrome, where a person believes a friend, spouse, parent or family member has been replaced by an identical impostor, according to state court records.

Penn believes Shin is not his mother and is working with a “sabotage squad” trying to take all his money.

Two days ago Penn posted two links to news coverage documenting his cognitive decline with an archived voice-over by Hector Lombard, a mixed martial arts commentator. Lombard is heard lauding Penn’s legacy in the ring and his then candidacy to serve as Hawaii’s governor.

“I need to go to the hospital for posting on Instagram? What did I physically do? I need to go to the hospital for posting on Instagram?? These people are out of their minds,” wrote Penn.

Penn is barred by a protective order from coming near his two daughters and their mother until 2030.

Penn shall not “threaten/physically abuse/psychologically abuse/maliciously damage or disturb the property/prohibited from personally contacting the other party and protected minor(s),” according to state court records.

He cannot come within 100 yards of any “residence, place of employment, or school” his daughters and their mother attend, work, or live at.

Penn and his former family may have “limited” contact with each of their attorneys present.

Similar conditions apply to the protective order approved by the judge Tuesday.

Shin has two open felony theft complaints against Penn, who she said stole her purse, credit cards and clothes, and poured glue into the keyhole of her front door.

At about 8:40 p.m. May 25, Shin told police that Penn was trying to hide mail he stole from her and that he came up to her and shined a light in her eyes, temporarily blinding her.

Shin told officers she tried to push the flashlight out of her face when Penn “grabbed her forearms and pushed her back so that she was pushed backwards and hit a parked and unattended vehicle.”

Shin told police she felt pain in her left midback area. She completed a domestic violence statement form and medical release form, police said. Police did not notice any injuries at the scene.

Penn, who holds a UFC rec­ord of 16-14-2, received 19,667 votes in the 2022 Republican primary for governor.