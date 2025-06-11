Queen’s holds blessing ceremony for expanded emergency department
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dr. Whitney Lim, top right, Queen’s Medical Center chief physician executive, Dr. Danny Cheng, chief of emergency services and Queen’s Health Systems President Jason Chang joined the Uytengsu family Tuesday during a blessing and unveiling of the Queen’s Medical Center’s new Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The exterior of the new Queen’s Medical Center’s Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Candice Uytengsu, who donated $7.5 million toward the expansion, spoke during the ceremony.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some of the treatment rooms of the Queen’s Medical Center’s new Uytengsu Family Emergency Department seen Tuesday. The expanded unit increased treatment rooms to 76 from 35.