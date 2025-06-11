Queen’s holds blessing ceremony for expanded emergency department

Some of the treatment rooms of the Queen’s Medical Center’s new Uytengsu Family Emergency Department seen Tuesday. The expanded unit increased treatment rooms to 76 from 35.

Candice Uytengsu, who donated $7.5 million toward the expansion, spoke during the ceremony.

The exterior of the new Queen’s Medical Center’s Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.

Dr. Whitney Lim, top right, Queen’s Medical Center chief physician executive, Dr. Danny Cheng, chief of emergency services and Queen’s Health Systems President Jason Chang joined the Uytengsu family Tuesday during a blessing and unveiling of the Queen’s Medical Center’s new Uytengsu Family Emergency Department.

The Queen’s Health Systems held a blessing ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate its newly expanded Emergency Department at its downtown campus.

With the untying of maile lei, the department celebrated the newly renamed Uytengsu Family Emergency Department at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

The department recently underwent renovations that expanded its size, more than doubling the number of its treatment rooms, and now offers dedicated facilities for state-of-the-art CT and X-ray services.

“Enhancing our Emergency Department with state-of-the-art expansion will be a game-changer and increase access to life-saving emergent services for all,” said Jason Chang, Queen’s president and CEO, in a news release. “We remain committed to the mission of our founders, Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV, to provide in perpetuity, quality health care services to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians and all the people of Hawaii, and this new facility will help us achieve that for years to come.”

The department was renamed in recognition of a $7.5 million gift from Candice Uytengsu to support the expansion — the largest contribution to Queen’s made by an individual.

The first phase of the expansion is part of Queen’s $1 billion, multi-campus master plan to better meet the current and future needs of patients.

Queen’s in May 2023 announced that construction would begin to upgrade the emergency department at its Punchbowl, or Manamana, campus.

The Queen’s Medical Center’s Emergency Department — the state’s only Level 1 trauma center — is considered the busiest in Hawaii, accommodating more than 62,000 patients a year, including most of the state’s most critically ill and vulnerable populations.

It is also the state’s only comprehensive stroke center, only organ transplant program, and the busiest STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) center for the specific type of severe heart attack.

It also cares for the greatest number of patients with behavioral health conditions, Queen’s said.

The new Emergency Department now offers 76 treatment rooms, up from 35 previously. It now has dedicated space for patients with behavioral health needs.

It also has been designed to improve patient flow, allowing staff to separate patients with suspected or confirmed infectious disease from other patients, including those at higher risk.

The department’s mechanical systems have been upgraded to allow for negative air pressure needed for isolation rooms, along with enhanced air filtration to help prevent the spread of viruses.

Additionally, the department now features The Wo Family Foundations Waiting Room, named in recognition of the Wo family’s $1 million contribution.

Last September, Queen’s also held a groundbreaking ceremony for an emergency department expansion project at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.

Queen’s-West has the second-busiest emergency department in the state.

A new, three-story building and renovations are planned for the West Oahu campus, where demand for health care services is projected to increase by about 5% each year.

The West Oahu project is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

The Uytengsu Family Emergency Department at Queen’s Punchbowl campus is scheduled to officially open later this month.