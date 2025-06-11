Trump ends ‘Quiet Skies’ traveler surveillance program

WASHINGTON >> The Trump administration is ending a counterterrorism program used to conduct surveillance on air travelers, contending that the program had been exploited to target conservatives, including Hawaii’s Tulsi Gabbard, while failing to stop any attacks.

Known as Quiet Skies, the program was a Transportation Security Administration operation that sought to increase airplane security. It allowed federal marshals to follow U.S. citizens on domestic and certain outbound international flights, if those individuals had previously come into contact with people considered “known or suspected terrorists.” Under the program, people could be followed even if they were not themselves on a terrorism watch list or suspected of any crime.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who announced the program’s end Thursday on social media, Quiet Skies “failed to stop a SINGLE terrorist attack while costing US taxpayers roughly $200 million a year.”

“The program, under the guise of ‘national security,’ was used to target political opponents and benefit political allies of the Biden Administration,” she said, citing what she said were “documents, correspondence, and timelines that clearly highlight the inconsistent application of Quiet Skies.”

It is not clear whether the program ever prevented an attack on an airplane, or how many people tracked by the program represented any sort of threat. The Quiet Skies program has documented shortcomings. In 2020, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security released a report concluding that it lacked sufficient oversight, including measures to ensure that passenger data was managed responsibly.

Quiet Skies was established during the Obama administration. More recently, it has attracted the ire of conservatives, who have accused former President Joe Biden of using it to target political enemies, including Gabbard, the former Democratic member of Congress from Hawaii who is now the director of national intelligence.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In the summer of 2024, while Gabbard was campaigning for President Donald Trump, the TSA briefly placed her and her husband, Abraham Williams, in the Quiet Skies program.

Gabbard was added because of an event she attended at the Vatican earlier that year organized by a European businessperson who, at least at that time, was on an FBI watch list. It was not clear why the businessperson was placed on the watch list or whether he was on it by mistake.

Gabbard emerged as a prominent detractor of the program, contending that she had been placed on what she called a “domestic terror watch list” as a result of her criticism of the Biden administration and Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Biden administration officials said at the time that her placement in the Quiet Skies program was unrelated to her political positions. Gabbard herself was not accused of wrongdoing, and she remained in the program for a short time, U.S. officials said at the time. Yet her experience has continued to rally members of the Trump administration against the program.

In a social media post, Gabbard hailed the end of Quiet Skies as “a meaningful step towards restoring the trust of the American people and defending liberty.”

Noem called on Congress to begin an investigation of the program, alongside her department, “to uncover further corruption.”

In a news release, the Department of Homeland Security also accused the Biden administration of using its influence to get political allies off the same lists.

The agency pointed to the example of William Shaheen, the husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The release claimed that William Shaheen had traveled multiple times with a known or suspected terrorist, but was removed from the Quiet Skies list after Jeanne Shaheen directly lobbied the TSA on her husband’s behalf.

A spokesperson for Shaheen said she was unaware that her husband had been placed on a Quiet Skies list until this week, and had previously contacted the TSA to inquire why her husband had been subjected to several invasive searches at airport checkpoints.

In a statement, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi, the top Democrat on the House homeland security panel, shot back at Noem’s suggestion that the Quiet Skies program had been politicized under Democratic administrations.

“If she is searching for an example of the political weaponization of the department, all she needs is a mirror,” Thompson said in a statement. “Since her first day on the job, she has been singularly obsessed with politics instead of DHS’ mission of keeping the country secure.”

© 2025 The New York Times Company