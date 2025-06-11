Dave Reardon: Let’s hope this UCLA hire is as good as previous one

When the University of Hawaii hired an athletic director with UCLA ties about 50 years ago it worked out pretty well.

Ray Nagel was a Bruins football star who earned three degrees at Westwood. After his career as a football coach and a stint as AD at Washington State, Nagel took on the hardest job in sportsbiz here from 1976 to 1983.

And he did it well.

Nagel spearheaded getting UH into Division I-A (what is now known as the FBS) and the Western Athletic Conference, dealt with NCAA scandal wreckage from the previous watch with men’s basketball, and was the AD when Les Murakami (baseball) and Dave Shoji (women’s volleyball) solidified their programs’ status as bona fide, perennial national powers.

Of course, Murakami and Shoji could have won even with you or I as their boss, as long as we just left them alone.

Nagel knew how to take care of achievers, and how to find them. Dick Tomey arrived at Manoa in 1977 when Nagel summoned him from his alma mater, where Tomey was a Bruins assistant from 1971.

It was one of the best coaching hires in UH history.

The only knock on Tomey was that he ran the ball too much for the liking of some fans. But when you had a runner like Gary Allen and the powerful defense the Rainbows did in those days, it was the smart thing to do. The ’Bows got better every year and peaked at 9-2 in 1981. They didn’t get the BYU hex off their back until later under Bob Wagner, but UH football was definitely on the rise, and when Tomey left for Arizona he had won the most games of any Hawaii football coach to that time.

And Hawaii had a full-sized stadium then, too, often filled to its 50,000-seat capacity — for UH games, not just the Pro Bowl. Imagine that.

Aloha Stadium opened right around the beginning of Nagel’s tenure. But former Gov. John Burns is usually credited as the driving force behind that project.

Nagel did not create all of the good things that happened on his watch, but he was in the right place at the right time.

Now, 42 years later, another UCLA-connected administrator is on the verge of becoming UH’s athletic director.

Is this the right place and right time for Matt Elliott?

The selection committee and new UH president Wendy Hensel think so, choosing him from among a crowded field.

Assuming Board of Regents’ approval Monday, Elliott starts work July 1.

The regents insisted they were not a rubber stamp and made a big show of it the last go-round when Craig Angelos was hired as AD almost as awkwardly as he was fired less than two years later.

This time, BOR chair Gabriel Lee was co-chair of the search committee. That means he should recuse himself from the approval process.

Even if he does, though, the optics are still bad, and it’s a farce anytime a selector is also an approver. If you think it doesn’t matter, keep in mind we’re talking about a state job with a $425,004 annual salary.

Regardless of that, Hensel and the committee should be commended for making a quick decision.

In the 1970s, UH sports were on the rise. In 2025, all of the challenges, old and new, make every day March Madness — survive and (try to) advance. That’s hard to do with just one person as both pilot and co-pilot, roles acting AD Lois Manin has had to fill since last December.

Whether the best choice was made won’t truly be known until after Matt Elliott has been at his lower campus desk for at least a couple of years and made thousands of decisions that impact every UH athletics stakeholder — a constituency that includes every state taxpayer, whether they care about sports or not.