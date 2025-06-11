Scoreboard – June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
THURSDAY
RADFORD High School
ATHLETIC AWARDS
Team MVPs
Fall Sports
Football: Bezeiah “Afi” Togafau
Air Riflery: Stevenson LakJohn (boys);
Selina Fischer (girls)
Bowling: Leland Lavery (boys); Zaylee-Ann
Vergado-Duclayan (girls)
Girls Volleyball: Aaliyah Gerard
Cross Country: Stephen Kozuma (boys);
Ivy Trowbridge (girls)
Winter Sports
Swimming: Jin Pedrosa (boys); Alena
Stanley (girls)
Basketball: Isaiah Harmon (boys);
Shanntay Stroman (girls)
Soccer: Caleb Seguerre (boys); Abigail
Belote (girls)
Paddling: Braden Oxendine (boys);
Hanna Nishida (girls)
Wrestling: Zeke Schulz (boys); Zyra
Harris (girls)
Spring Sports
Track and Field: Stephen Kozuma (boys);
Reese Distelzweig (girls)
Boys Volleyball: Keahi Kaneakua
Flag Football: Diem Gray
Judo: Jordin Youhana
Golf: Joshua Futch
Baseball: Jacob Barner
Softball: Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro
Tennis: Nathan Swapp (boys); Addylynn
Kirkland (girls)
Cheerleading: Saxoni Frank, Zyon
Telles-Kuwahara, Parker Creech
Boys Athlete of the Year: Mataio
Tauanuu
Girls Athlete of the Year: Reese
Distelzweig
Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year:
Jacob Barner
Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year:
Phoenix Reynolds