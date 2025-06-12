Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 13, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Ex-UFC champion B.J. Penn arrested for 3rd time since May 25

By Peter Boylan

June 12, 2025 Last updated 6:41 a.m.

COURTESY PHOTO Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn

COURTESY PHOTO

Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn

Former UFC champion and candidate for governor Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn III was arrested on Thursday for the third time since May 25 for allegedly “violating a temporary restraining order,” according to Hawaii County police.

Penn, 46, was arrested and charged with violating the terms of the order secured by his 79-year-old mother, Lorraine P. Shin.

On Tuesday, a Hilo family court judge extended the order until Nov. 23. One of the conditions required Penn to immediately vacate the home he shares in Hilo with Shin, according to state court records.

On Thursday, Hawaii police officers responded to the area of Puueo Street in Hilo at 11:15 a.m. to investigate a report. Penn lists a home address on the same street in court documents.

“Officers learned that Penn had entered within a residence, violating the terms of a temporary restraining order in which Penn is the respondent. Penn was located within the area and arrested without incident,” according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Penn was processed at the Hilo Police Station and released after posting $3,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in family court on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Officer Blake Ragocos of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311, or via email at blake.ragocos@hawaiicounty.gov.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide