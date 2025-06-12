Ex-UFC champion B.J. Penn arrested for 3rd time since May 25

Former UFC champion and candidate for governor Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn III was arrested on Thursday for the third time since May 25 for allegedly “violating a temporary restraining order,” according to Hawaii County police.

Penn, 46, was arrested and charged with violating the terms of the order secured by his 79-year-old mother, Lorraine P. Shin.

On Tuesday, a Hilo family court judge extended the order until Nov. 23. One of the conditions required Penn to immediately vacate the home he shares in Hilo with Shin, according to state court records.

On Thursday, Hawaii police officers responded to the area of Puueo Street in Hilo at 11:15 a.m. to investigate a report. Penn lists a home address on the same street in court documents.

“Officers learned that Penn had entered within a residence, violating the terms of a temporary restraining order in which Penn is the respondent. Penn was located within the area and arrested without incident,” according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Penn was processed at the Hilo Police Station and released after posting $3,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in family court on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Officer Blake Ragocos of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311, or via email at blake.ragocos@hawaiicounty.gov.