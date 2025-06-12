HFD: Empty Waipahu house fire was intentionally set

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined a Waipahu house fire over the weekend was intentionally set.

HFD’s investigator said the fire originated in the dining room, where an ignitable liquid was sniffed out by HFD’s accelerant detection dog.

Firefighters received a 911 call for the home fire at 6:43 p.m. Sunday at 94-137 Awalau St. Upon arrival, firefighters found the small, single-story home fully involved in fire.

They confirmed the home was abandoned and that no occupants were inside during the fire, which was fully extinguished at 8:15 p.m.

Estimated damages for the home are $328,000.

