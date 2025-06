A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after “flying off” his e-bike, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

At around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, EMS said that paramedics responded to a helmeted e-bicyclist who lost control and hit a curb, ejecting him off the bike near 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway.

EMS said that paramedics treated him for multiple serious injuries, including to his upper body.