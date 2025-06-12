Senator forced to ground, handcuffed after questioning DHS secretary

WASHINGTON >> Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was shoved out of a room, forced to the ground and handcuffed by security after attempting to ask a question at a press conference today by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary,” Padilla said during the press conference where Noem was discussing protests in Los Angeles over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“Hands off,” Padilla, 52, said before he was ushered out of the room.

Padilla, of California, said in a statement that he was forced to the ground and handcuffed by security.

A video posted online showed three agents pushing Padilla to the ground and handcuffing his hands behind his back. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the authenticity of the video.

Noem was speaking in Los Angeles, which has seen days of protests against Trump’s crackdown on migrants. The White House has responded by sending National Guard troops and U.S. Marines into the city, saying they would help secure federal buildings and defend Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

DHS, in a statement on X, accused Padilla of engaging in “disrespectful political theater”.

“Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately,” the department said, adding that Noem later met with Padilla.

A wave of Democratic senators, and at least one Republican, criticized Padilla’s handling.

“Senator Padilla is a big, tall guy, and to see how he was handled out of that room is wrong and sick,” Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski told reporters at the Capitol.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the incident in a speech on the Senate floor.

“I just saw something that sickened my stomach— the manhandling of a United States senator,” Schumer said. “We need immediate answers to what the hell went on.”

Top Senate Republican John Thune said he would withhold judgment until he knew more about the incident, saying, “We will have a response. But I want to get the facts and find out exactly what happened before we make any comments.”

The incident was not the first time that Trump administration officials detained Democratic elected officials.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested and charged with trespassing on May 9 during a privately run immigration center. Prosecutors later dropped those charges but charged Democratic U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver with assaulting and resisting officers who were trying to arrest Baraka.

Both have denied wrongdoing.