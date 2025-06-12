Visitor, 52, dies after falling ill on boat in Makaha

Honolulu police reported that a woman died after becoming ill on a boat in Makaha on Wednesday afternoon. Police have classified the case as an unattended death.

According Honolulu Police Department highlights, the 52-year-old visitor became sick while on the boat and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police responded to the incident at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Per her husband, the wife had (a) known medical conditions,” said HPD.

A number of boat tours take visitors out to the waters off West Oahu for snorkeling and dolphin watching excursions.