Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, June 12, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Visitor, 52, dies after falling ill on boat in Makaha

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:40 a.m.

Honolulu police reported that a woman died after becoming ill on a boat in Makaha on Wednesday afternoon. Police have classified the case as an unattended death.

According Honolulu Police Department highlights, the 52-year-old visitor became sick while on the boat and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police responded to the incident at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Per her husband, the wife had (a) known medical conditions,” said HPD.

A number of boat tours take visitors out to the waters off West Oahu for snorkeling and dolphin watching excursions.

See more:Waikiki

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide