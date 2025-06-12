Waianae house fire displaces 7

Honolulu firefighters put out a blaze this morning at a two-story home in Waianae, which displaced seven residents. No injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 7:33 a.m. for a building fire on Leihua St. in Waianae. Twelve units with 37 personnel were deployed, with the first arriving on the scene in just two minutes.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flame coming from a small, two-story home.

The fire was declared under control at 8:02 a.m. and fully extinguished at 8:57 a.m. HFD confirmed all occupants had gotten out on their own.

The American Red Cross is assisting the seven displaced residents.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.