Letter: Aloha alone won’t solve world’s wicked ways

A recent column by a young individual said what a wonderful world we would have if our aloha could be shared and adopted worldwide (“Aloha spirit needed to heal frayed U.S.,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 18). It’s a beautiful idea and we all should strive to live with more aloha. But there are so many countervailing forces operating in our culture and society, I really don’t see it happening.

For one thing, the U.S. is making billions and billions of dollars supplying arms to the rest of the world.

Peace through strength is a mantra expressed by many in our society. When is the last time we heard the opinion that peace is gained by justice and diplomacy?

Aloha is a great and powerful way of being, but does it stand a chance of bringing our warring world to a state of peace? We are constantly preparing for war and developing ever more devastating means of destruction, and profiting from same.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

